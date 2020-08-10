Big Ten cancels football season, Pac-12 to vote on Tuesday

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

(August 10, 2020) — In a story from the Washington Examiner, the Big Ten Football Conference has canceled their season this fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The vote passed 12-2 with Nebraska and Iowa voting in favor of having a season.

The Pac-12 Conference is set to vote on Tuesday, August 11, in which the vote is expected to favor the canceling of their season as well.

According to the story, the Big 12 and ACC are “on the fence” about playing their seasons. There is no word on what the SEC will do yet.

What does this mean for Wyoming and the Mountain West Conference (MWC)? The MWC just revised their schedule for fall sports, including football, that will begin competition no earlier than the week ending Saturday, September 26. Read that story here.