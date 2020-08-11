Big Ten, PAC-12 Conference decides against fall college sports seasons

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

ROSEMONT, ILLINOIS (August 11, 2020) — According to a story posted today from ESPN, the Big Ten Conference has made the decision to postpone all fall sports, including football, with hopes of playing in the spring.

The league will make a formal announcement later, once players and coaches have been notified.

ESPN reported Sunday that Big Ten presidents were ready to cancel the fall season.

Officials with the ACC and SEC have said they plan to proceed with fall seasons, but it is uncertain now whether the Big Ten decision will change those plans.

PAC-12 presidents and chancellors are also meeting today, and are expected to vote on whether or not to continue with a fall schedule.

UPDATE: 2:05 P.M.: According to a Facebook post by SportsCenter, the PAC-12 Conference has also voted to cancel all fall sports seasons.