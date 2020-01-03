ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Jan. 3, 2020) – The Bill Thoman Soda Ash Memorial Wrestling Invitational starts up today in Green River. The Friday-Saturday event is scheduled to feature 15 wrestling teams from Wyoming, Utah and Colorado.

Advertisement

Area teams scheduled to compete include Green River, Rock Springs, Kemmerer, Lyman, Mountain View, and Evanston. Casper Kelly Walsh, Rawlins, Riverton, Worland are other Wyoming teams competing. Out of state teams include Granger, UT, Northridge, UT, Uintah, UT, and Rifle, CO.

Wrestling will begin today at 12:30 p.m. at Green River High School.