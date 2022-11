Billet families are needed for the Rock Springs Prospectors

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Rock Springs Prospectors Hockey Team is still looking for billet families. Currently, they are in need of two homes for their players. One home would have two players. Each player pays $400 a month each from now through the end of March. If you are interested in helping out these kids or want to learn more about becoming a billet family, please contact Adam at 307-352-1400 ext. 240.