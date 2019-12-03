Billy D. Spencer (Mar. 17, 1950 – Nov. 30, 2019)

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Dec. 3, 2019) — Billy D. Spencer, 69, of Rock Springs, passed away November 30, 2019, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs.

He was born March 17, 1950, in Gothenburg, NE, the son of Hillert and Alberta Howerton Spencer. Billy attended schools in North Platte and graduated from North Platte High School. He married Karen Graves Spencer on April 12, 2002, in North Platte.

Billy enjoyed taking rides in the country, doing leatherwork and woodworking. He also collected antique clocks.

Survivors include his wife Karen Spencer of Rock Springs; son, Dan Spencer of Casper, WY; stepson, Walter Hettinger and wife Elsie of Rock Springs; daughter, Heather Spencer of Casper; brother, Ray Spencer and wife Alice of North Platte; sister, Judy Reinhardt of Henderson, NV; 9 grandchildren, Jordan, Jaden, Sterling, Brandon, Angel, Luke, Leo, Sandra and Damean.

He was preceded in death by both of her parents, his first wife Linda, brother Jim, and grandson Drake Hettinger.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

