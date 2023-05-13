Birth Announcement

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Wyo4News would like to welcome the newest bundle of joy in Sweetwater County. Congratulations to the parents!
On May 10 at 9:46 a.m. and 9:48 a.m., parents Vanessa Oliva and Steven Mccarrel welcomed twin babies Tyler Daniel Mccarrel (left) and Oakley Reign Mccarrel (right).
If you recently had a baby in Sweetwater County and would like us to announce their birth, please email us at [email protected] with the parent’s names, baby’s name, date of birthday, photo, and anything else you would like to add to the announcement.
Wyo4News Birth Announcements sponsored by Fetal Fotos 307 – SneakPeek Gender DNA, Heartbeat Animals, 2D/3D/ HD Live ultrasounds pictures, Prenatal bands, belly bands, NOOKUMS BUDDIES, balloons, and much more!