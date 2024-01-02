Birth Announcements

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Wyo4News would like to welcome the newest bundles of joy in Sweetwater County. Congratulations to the parents!

On November 22, 2023, parents Cheyenne Bennett and Luke Bennett welcomed their baby boy, Elijah Tucker Bennett

On December 2, 2023, Parents Kylah Avery and John Avery welcomed thir baby girl, Elliot August Avery

On December 04, 2023, parents Arron Mortenson and Baylee Mortenson welcomed their baby boy, Rowan Dennis Mortenson

On December 29, 2023, Jagger Austin Mayhew, weighing 6lbs 3.7oz and measuring at 19 inches, was welcomed into the world by his parents, Jordan and Nathan Mayhew, and big sister Huntlee.

If you recently had a baby in Sweetwater County and would like us to announce their birth, please email us at [email protected] with the parent’s names, baby’s name, date of birthday, photo, and anything else you would like to add to the announcement.

