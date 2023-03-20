Birth Announcements: 3-20-2023

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Wyo4News would like to welcome the newest bundles of joy in Sweetwater County. Congratulations to the parents!

On March 18, 2023, Aymirah Hadlee Marler was born at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County to parents Ryan and Krychalyn Marler. She weighed 7 lbs 9 oz, height 20. She was welcomed by her siblings, Demetri and Nytiery Marler.

Aymirah Hadlee Marler

