Birth Announcements: 3-24-2023

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Wyo4News would like to welcome the newest bundles of joy in Sweetwater County. Congratulations to the parents!

On Feb. 16, 2023, Rhednen Wells and Patrick Lane welcomed baby boy Bennett Gene Lane.

On March 3, 2023, Estelle Foley and Tucker Jordon welcomed baby girl Levie Mychelle Rose Jordon.

On March 17, 2023, Ray and Rheanna Norton welcomed baby boy Hayzen Donald Norton.

On March 20, 2023, Aleesa Anderson welcomed baby boy Elliott Boone.

On March 21, 2023, Bret and Megan Smith welcomed baby boy Weston Oren Smith.

On March 21, 2023, Alexandra Wick and Tyler Buller welcomed baby girl Isabella Adaline Denise Buller.

If you recently had a baby in Sweetwater County and would like us to announce their birth, please email us at [email protected] with the parent’s names, baby’s name, date of birthday, photo, and anything else you would like to add to the announcement.