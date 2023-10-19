Birth Announcements

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Wyo4News would like to welcome the newest bundles of joy in Sweetwater County. Congratulations to the parents!

On October 10, 2023, parents Charlene and Taylor Koritnik welcomed their baby boy, Jackson Louis Koritnik.

On September 28, 2023, parents Shelby McDonald and Jonathan Nieto welcomed their baby boy, Christopher Grey Nieto.

On October 4, 2023, parents Alexis and Richard Vail, welcomed their baby boy, Aidan Jordan Vail.

On October 8, 2023, parents Jayda and Derrick Carter welcomed their baby girl, Brighton Fay Nicole Carter.

On October 5, 2023, parents Autumn and Stetson Marino welcomed their baby boy, Beckett John Marino.

If you recently had a baby in Sweetwater County and would like us to announce their birth, please email us at [email protected] with the parent’s names, baby’s name, date of birthday, photo, and anything else you would like to add to the announcement.

