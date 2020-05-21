Bison injures female in Yellowstone Park

YELLOWSTONE, WYOMING (May 20, 2020) — According to officials from Yellowstone National Park, a woman was knocked to the ground and injured by a bison in the Old Faithful Upper Geyser Basin after approaching the animal too closely.

Park emergency providers responded to the incident immediately. The victim was assessed and refused transport to a medical facility.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is the first incident of a bison injuring a Yellowstone visitor in 2020.

Wildlife in Yellowstone National Park are wild.

When an animal is near a trail, boardwalk, parking lot, or in a developed area, give it space.

Stay 25 yards (23 m) away from all large animals – bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose, and coyotes and at least 100 yards (91 m) away from bears and wolves.

If need be, turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in close proximity.