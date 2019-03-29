Bitter Creek Projects & Drop Structure Open House Next Wednesday

Rock Springs, WY (3/29/19) – The Sweetwater County Conservation District is inviting the public to a free presentation on the completed Bitter Creek Drop Structure Project.

Advertisement

The “Bitter Creek Projects & Drop Structure Open House” will take place at the White Mountain Library in Rock Springs from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3rd. Refreshments will be served. Event information can be obtained by call the Sweetwater County Conservation District Office at 307-362-5257.

The Bitter Creek Drop Structure Project consisted of the construction of a new hydraulic drop structure along Bitter Creek, including the demolition of an existing concrete irrigation structure and the installation of a new grouted rip-rap hydraulic drop structure.

The purpose of the project was to mitigate an existing head cut in Bitter Creek that was causing erosion and sediment transport downstream. The project also included an extension of approximately 300’ to the existing Pierotto Ditch, which replaced an existing head gate and diversion from Bitter Creek approximately 300 feet upstream.

Advertisement

The project included replacing a failing drop structure in Bitter Creek to prevent head-cutting and destabilization of the creek. The structure will serve as a fish barrier to prevent crossbreeding of nonnative fisheries with a native Flannel Mouth Sucker population

The project was conducted in cooperation with the State of Wyoming, Sweetwater County Commission, Wyoming Landscape Conservation Initiative, Bureau of Land Management, Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, City of Rock Springs, Bitter Creek Watershed Advisory Committee and the United States Environmental Protection Agency.