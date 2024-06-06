Bitter Sweet Bombshells prepare for Saturday benefit bout

Photo by Milles Barden – Banshee Rose getting Lead Jammer

June 6, 2024 – Wyo4News

It’s bout week for the Bitter Sweet Bombshells, Sweetwater County’s only women’s flat track roller derby team. The team is gearing up for the “Tropical Takedown” bout against A’Salt Creek Roller Derby this Saturday, June 8th, at the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center. Doors open at 5 p.m., and the first whistle blows at 6 p.m. This family-friendly event offers free admission for kids under 12, while general admission is $10.

This bout marks the Bombshells’ first co-ed match of the season, featuring a few male players from the opposing team. Although the Bombshells themselves do not have any male members, they look forward to the competitive and inclusive atmosphere this bout will bring. The team credits their success to the dedication of their volunteers and is always on the lookout for more community support. If interested in volunteering, you can reach out to them via their Facebook page.

Despite the team’s growing presence, many local residents are still unaware that Rock Springs hosts a roller derby team. This season, the Bombshells are donating 50% of their ticket sales to the Sweetwater Youth Crisis Center, a local nonprofit that provides critical support to children and families. Lissie Barouch, also known as “Lady Havoc” of the Bitter Sweet Bombshells, and a former resident staff member at the Crisis Center, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership. “I loved working with the kids and felt like I made a positive impact. Many of our team members are teachers who have worked with these kids as well. We decided as a team that giving back to the Crisis Center this year would just make sense, and we feel like the money donated to them would really benefit them and be a nice way to say thank you for all they do,” Barouch said.

The Bombshells encourage the community to come out and support their local roller derby team as they take on a fellow Wyoming team from Casper. In addition to the excitement of the Tropical Takedown, fans can look forward to the upcoming Square State Brawl tournament, scheduled for June 28-30, featuring six competing teams so far.