Bitter Sweet Bombshells Roller Derby Hosts Doubleheader This Evening

Rock Springs, WY (6/29/19) – The Bitter Sweet Bombshells roller derby team from Sweetwater County play a doubleheader at home this evening at the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center. The first bout is against the Fremont County Cherry Bombs starts, which starts at 5 p.m. and the second bout the ladies take on the 10th Mountain Roller Dolls, which will start immediately after the ending of the first bout (approximately 7 p.m.).

Advertisement

Doors will open at 4 p.m., with the first bout beginning at 5 p.m.

Tickets are $12 at the door or $10 dollars in advance. Concessions will be available along with plenty of Bombshells merchandise.

Advertisement

As is the tradition of each home bout, the Bitter Sweet Bombshells will donate part of the proceeds to a local organization. For this bout, half of the proceeds will benefit the Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a local non-profit that builds and delivers beds to children who do not have a bed. Their motto is: “No kid sleeps on the floor in our town!”