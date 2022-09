Bivalent COVID-19 Booster

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Sweetwater County Public Health will have the updated COVID-19 Bivalent Booster Vaccine available on September 6, 2022.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Public Health has received a limited quantity of the new Moderna bivalent booster vaccine.

Who is eligible to receive a single booster dose and when:

Individuals 18 years of age and older. (Moderna)

If it has been at least two months since the completed primary vaccination series or monovalent booster.

Due to limited quantities, please call (307) 922-5390 to schedule an appointment for your vaccine. No walk-ins.

We are expecting to receive additional shipments of the Pfizer bivalent booster vaccine in mid-September.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

The eligibility for Pfizer is:

Individuals 12 years of age and older. (Pfizer)

If it has been at least two months since the completed primary vaccination series or monovalent booster.

We will update appointment availability and times when the Pfizer bivalent booster is received.

Stay tuned for information on upcoming combined Seasonal Flu/COVID-19 booster clinics at the Events Complex.