Black Butte High School celebrates largest graduating class in a decade

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 25, 2021) – Black Butte High School graduated its largest senior class in a decade last week. Thirty students walked the graduation stage in Rushmore Gymnasium at Western Wyoming Community College on May 17.

“I’m excited to be a part of the biggest class of our alternative school located in Rock Springs,” said Savannah Baker, who plans on going to college to become a physical education teacher. “I am also excited to see what my fellow classmates do in the future.”

There were seven students who graduated with honors. Most of them plan on attending Western Wyoming in the fall.

The graduating class, along with parents and staff, celebrated their accomplishment with a barbecue held at Garnet Park, located at 313 Agate St. The festivities included live music, burgers and gifts for the graduates.

In their yearbook, the students stated their senior quotes. Here are what some of them put down.

Ally Fisk said, “The roof is not my son… but I will raise it. #ally2021”

Erral Asper quoted entrepreneur Jim Rohn, “Happiness is not by chance, but by choice.

Mersaydez Norwick quoted country music artist Tim McGraw, “Chase your dreams but always know the road that’ll lead you home again.”

Gavin Rheaume quoted Snoopy, the cartoon dog from Charlie Brow, “There’s no sense in doing a lot of barking if you don’t really have anything to say.”