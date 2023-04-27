Black Butte High School students receive State Art Awards

Photo Courtesy of Jess Glover

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

CASPER, WYOMING — Black Butte High School students recently competed at the Wyoming High School Art Symposium in Casper, WY. Over 4,000 pieces of artwork created by high school students around the state were on display at the 3-day event. Four BBHS students were awarded ribbons for their exceptional work.

Pictured with their work are: Kenny Fullmer with her pieces (Corpse Hand and Dragon Eye), Ky Greub with her piece (Weasel), Kayla Weber with her piece (Gum Box Design), and Caitlynn Shipp with her piece (T-Rex). Caitlynn’s piece had the extra honor of being chosen for the First Lady Award, which means it will be on display at the Governor’s mansion in Cheyenne for one year.