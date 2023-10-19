Black Butte High School to host Garage Sale for community

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Sick and tired of those belongings sitting in your garage or basement that you keep saying you’ll get rid of? Well now is the perfect opportunity as Black Butte High School will be hosting a Garage Sale for the community to attend and donate items for!

Details

The Garage Sale will be taking place on November 4 beginning at 9:00 a.m. at 1659 Elk Street, directly across from the C-Store.

All prices for the items are by donation only. All money raised will go directly to Black Butte High School to help with activity and school funds for the remainder of the year.

If interested in donating items for this Garage Sale, contact Laurie at (307) 350-7731.