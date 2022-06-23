Black’s Fork bridge work will cause delays, width restriction in place

Black Forks bridge – Image from Google Maps

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from DeBernardi Construction Company, Inc., will begin working on the Black’s Fork bridge on WYO 530 at mile marker 14.66 south of Green River on July 5, following the Fourth of July holiday. During the work, traffic will be reduced to a single, alternating lane controlled by a temporary signal.

Drivers are advised to be aware of traffic control devices, reduced speeds, and expect delays of up to 15 minutes under stop conditions. The bridge will also be under a width restriction of 14 feet. Those traveling with large campers and trailers are advised to take note of the width restriction and plan accordingly.

The work is scheduled to last roughly 4 weeks. The work is part of a district-wide bridge rehabilitation project. The completion date for the entire project, including other locations, is Oct. 31, 2022.

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to slow down in work zones, be alert and cautious of roadside workers, and obey all traffic control devices. For more information on road construction, closures, and weather conditions, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info.