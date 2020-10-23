Blast of cold, winter air on its way Sat. night with record lows expected

Advertisement

(October 23, 2020) — It was chilly this morning! Maybe it was nature’s way of giving us a “warm-up” to the cold that is coming Saturday night through the beginning of next week.

A blast of winter cold mixed with some snow is on its way into Wyoming, bringing possible record low temperatures. The change in the weather is currently forecast to occur late Saturday afternoon or Saturday evening. Currently, Saturday’s high temperature in Rock Springs is forecast to be 54, but with the cold front hitting the area, Saturday night’s low is forecast to be just seven degrees.

Sunday’s high is expected to 16 degrees, which will easily break the record for the coldest October 25 daytime high of 28 degrees in 1997. Sunday night’s low is expected to be one below zero, another record. The current record is 8 degrees from back in 1975.

While Monday will be warmer at 23, that will still record-setting. We could back into the 50s by Wednesday of next week.

From the National Weather Service in Riverton:

Winter Storm Warning for the Tetons and Gros Ventre Mountains from midnight tonight through late Saturday evening.

Winter Weather Advisory for the Absaroka mountains, Yellowstone National Park, and the Jackson Valley from midnight tonight through late Saturday evening.