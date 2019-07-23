CommunityNewsPeople Blast Off! July 23, 2019 0 25 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Rock Springs – Lillyanna Lidle, 5, jumps on a plastic bottle attached to PVC pipe to propel her paper rocket skyward. This activity, Stomp Rockets, was offered Tuesday afternoon at White Mountain Library as part of the Sweetwater County Library Sytem’s Universe of Stories Summer Reading Challenge. (Wyo4News Photos/Ann Jantz) Advertisement Kian Bruce, 4, checks out the detail of the paper rocket he built at the Stomp Rockets activity Tuesday at White Mountain Library. Sponsor