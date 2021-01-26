BLM announces first wild horse adoption of 2021

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (JANUARY 26, 2021) – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Rock Springs Wild Horse Holding Facility will kick off BLM Wyoming’s 2021 adoption schedule with an event Feb.19-20, from 9 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The BLM will offer approximately 80 wild horses during this adoption, including mares and geldings, in age from yearlings to five-years old. The horses were gathered in 2020 from the Lost Creek, Green Mountain, Crooks Mountain, Antelope Hills, and Stewart Creek herd management areas.

The offered horses will be available for adoption on a first-come, first-served basis. Any person wishing to adopt a wild horse must fill out an application, be able to conform to the BLM’s minimum adoption requirements and have their application approved by the BLM. BLM specialists will be on hand to answer questions and assist with the adoption applications.

“Wyoming wild horses make great companions and trail animals,” said Supervisory Wild Horse Specialist Jake Benson. “We want to see them all adopted into good homes.”

To reach the holding facility from I-80, take Elk Street Exit 104 and go north one mile, then turn right onto Lionkol Road and follow for a half-mile.

In response to COVID-19, visitors will be asked to follow CDC guidelines including keeping six feet apart while standing in line during the application process, wearing masks and respecting each other’s space.

To learn more about BLM Wyoming’s wild horse adoption program or the Rock Springs Wild Horse Holding Facility, visit www.blm.gov/WHB.