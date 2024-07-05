BLM announces local area August wild horse gather

July 5, 2024 – Wyo4News

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has announced plans for a wild horse gather on or around August 15 in the local White Mountain Herd Management Area. According to the BLM, the gather will be conducted to prevent further deterioration of land health due to wild horse overpopulation in the area.

The White Mountain Herd Management Area’s appropriate management level is 205-300 wild horses. A BLM survey in 2022 found 549 wild horses present, with an estimated 2024 population of 791 animals. The BLM aims to gather approximately 586 wild horses during the August gather.

All removed horses will be transported to the Rock Springs Wild Horse Holding Facility or the Wheatland Off-Range Corral, where they will undergo veterinary care and then be adopted out to the public.

Plans and supporting details surrounding this gather are available for review at the BLM’s ePlanning website.