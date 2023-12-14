BLM announces oil and gas lease sale in Wyoming

Wyo4News staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

December 14, 2023 — The Bureau of Land Management Wyoming State Office announced an oil and gas lease sale scheduled for March 5, 2024, to offer 30 oil and gas parcels totaling 13,417 acres in Wyoming.

The BLM completed scoping on these parcels in July 2023 and a public comment period in October 2023 on the parcels, potential deferrals, and the related environmental analysis. A 30-day public protest period to receive additional public input opened today and will close on January 12, 2024.

The parcels the BLM has analyzed, as well as maps and instructions on how to submit a protest, are available on the BLM’s ePlanning website at: https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/2025221/510.

As authorized under the Inflation Reduction Act, BLM will apply a 16.67 percent royalty rate for any new leases from this sale. More information about the Act is available on BLM’s online fact sheet.

Leasing is the first step in the process of developing federal oil and gas resources. Before development operations can begin, an operator must submit an application for a permit to drill detailing development plans. The BLM reviews applications for permits to drill, posts them for public review, conducts an environmental analysis, and coordinates with State partners and stakeholders.

All parcels leased as part of an oil and gas lease sale include appropriate stipulations to protect important natural resources. Information on current and upcoming BLM lease sales is available through the National Fluid Lease Sale System.