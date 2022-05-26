BLM approves construction of the 416-mile Energy Gateway South Transmission line

Shutterstock Photo

May 26, 2022 — The White House announced today that the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) had issued the final approval for the construction of the 416-mile Energy Gateway South Transmission line. According to a press release from the BLM, this will permit at least 25 gigawatts of solar, wind, and geothermal production on public lands by 2025. The release also stated the project will support approximately 1,325 construction jobs and help integrate up to 2,000 megawatts of new renewable energy resources into the grid while also ensuring the reliability of existing generation resources.

The Notice to Proceed, issued by the BLM Wyoming State Office in partnership with the agency’s Colorado and Utah State Offices, authorizes PacifiCorp to begin construction of the 500-kilovolt transmission line, which will run from the Aeolus Substation near Medicine Bow, Wyoming, through Colorado and end at the Clover Substation near Mona, Utah. The project is part of PacifiCorp’s larger Energy Gateway Transmission Expansion, a multi-year plan to add approximately 2,000 miles of new transmission lines across the western United States.

The press release further stated, The BLM worked with PacifiCorp, the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, the Wyoming Wildlife and Natural Resource Trust, federal partners, and the states of Wyoming, Colorado, and Utah to establish an innovative and collaborative approach to mitigating impacts to be caused by the construction of the line. This approach will fund and establish processes for selecting mitigation projects to offset impacts to Greater Sage-Grouse, lands with wilderness characteristics, and other natural resource values across Wyoming, Colorado, and Utah.