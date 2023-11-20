BLM Christmas tree permits now available

Christmas tree permits are now available at your local BLM Wyoming field office and online.

Wyo4News staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

November 20, 2023 — Christmas tree permits are available at your local BLM Wyoming field office and online. Permits may be purchased between 7:45 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday, from your local BLM Wyoming field office. The permits are also available online at https://forestproducts.blm.gov. The cost for a permit is $7.50 to $10 per tree, depending on location. An individual can purchase up to a maximum of five Christmas trees for personal use.

A BLM permit is valid for trees located on BLM-administered lands only. Permits for trees on U.S. Forest Service-administered land can be obtained at your local Forest Service office and some BLM offices. Tree cutters must have a valid permit with them while cutting a tree. Trees may not be cut within wilderness areas, wilderness study areas, timber sale areas, or administrative sites such as developed campgrounds.

Although the Christmas tree permits are for any tree species, the BLM recommends Engelmann spruce, sub-alpine fir, Douglas fir, ponderosa pine, and lodgepole pine as the best species to cut for your Christmas tree. Christmas trees harvested from aspen stands and dense young stands will contribute to forest health and improve wildlife habitat.

It is the purchaser’s responsibility to not trespass on private land and to make sure you’re cutting the tree in the correct area. Be prepared for winter weather and high-country conditions. For more information, please visit www.blm.gov/wyoming-christmas-trees or call your local BLM office: Rock Springs Field Office (307) 352-0256.