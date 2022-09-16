BLM concludes work on Smithsfork Bridge

Photo submitted by the BLM Wyoming State Office

Wyo4news Staff, wyo4n[email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

KEMMERER, WYOMING — The Bureau of Land Management completed construction on the new Smithsfork Bridge on BLM Road #4213, locally known as Dry Fork Road, on September 14, 2022.

The BLM removed the bridge on June 13, 2022 to rebuild, and Dry Fork Road was closed to all traffic while construction was underway.

Dry Fork Road provides the main route to the upper Smithsfork River watershed, and while the bridge was under construction there was no alternative BLM access across the river. The road is once again open to the public with the new Smithsfork Bridge providing access across the river.

For questions, please contact Blaine Potts, Assistant Field Manager, 307-828-4503.