BLM extends public scoping period for local area wind energy project

Stock photo

April 15, 2024 — Wyo4News

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has extended the public scoping period for the Jackalope Wind Energy project to May 2, 2024. According to a BLM press release, the 15-day extension will provide time for additional public input to inform the development of an environmental impact statement for the project.

From the BLM NEPA Register, here is what is currently proposed. The Jackalope Wind Energy Project would comprise approximately 213 wind turbine generators and associated infrastructure to deliver approximately 600 MW of electricity to the electrical transmission grid. The Project would be constructed in two phases, with each phase totaling approximately 300 MW.

The point of interconnection would be the Jim Bridger Substation, which is located adjacent to the Jim Bridger Power Plant near Point of Rocks, WY.

The Project Area encompasses approximately 293,100 acres of land, approximately 166,100 acres of which are administered by the BLM. The majority of the Project is located within the BLM Rock Springs Field Office, but there is a portion of the requested ROW grant within the Rawlins Field Office.

Jackalope Wind, LLC, a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, is proposing the project.

Questions should be directed to the BLM Rock Springs Field Manager, Kimberlee Foster, at (307) 352-0201 or [email protected].