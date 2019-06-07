BLM High Desert District Investigates Debris Dumped In Farson, Penalizes Offender

Rock Springs, WY (6/7/19) – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Wyoming High Desert District (HDD) Law Enforcement recently concluded an investigation into a large dump of industrial debris found on public land off Highway 191 just north of Farson, Wyoming. The pile containing roofing materials and construction trash was discovered by a BLM employee on Monday, May 13, and reported to the authorities. It was also reported the following day by Jonah Energy personnel.

“During our investigation, we found a water bottle with a name written on it. We tracked that person down and used invoices left at the scene to determine the company responsible,” a BLM law enforcement official said. “We learned the trash originated from a contractor working in the Jackson area and traveling back to Colorado through Farson.”

The law regarding the illegal disposal of trash on public land is 43 Code of Federal Regulations 8365.1-1 (b)(4). The crime is a Class A Misdemeanor and punishable by a fine of up to $100,000 and up to a year in jail.

“Once we confirmed the identity of the person who illegally disposed of the material on public land, and spoke with him about it, we issued a substantial citation,” said the BLM officer. “There are consequences for these actions and we must all work together to keep our public lands clean and beautiful for everyone to enjoy safely.”

The BLM wishes to thank Jonah Energy employee volunteers who removed the trash and debris from the area. For more information about BLM Wyoming, visit www.blm.gov/wyoming and follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/BLMWyoming.