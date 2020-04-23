BLM High Desert District reminds public to drive only on existing roads

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 22, 2020) — In support of the Department’s priority of conservation stewardship, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) High Desert District (HDD) is reminding people planning to drive on public lands this spring, that it is illegal to travel off existing roads in a motorized vehicle.

A citation for driving a motorized vehicle off existing roads or in a closed area can result in fines. Off-road driving can cause significant damage anytime, but spring soils are especially susceptible. The resulting damage can cause erosion and serious impacts on important wildlife habitat.

Another factor to consider is personal safety, e.g., not getting stranded on muddy or washed-out roads.

Also, each spring, visitors from throughout the region search for shed antlers on BLM-administered land in southern and western Wyoming. It is crucial that those visitors using motorized vehicles, remain on existing roads.

BLM rangers will patrol popular shed hunting areas to ensure compliance with travel management rules and resource regulations. For more information related to Wyoming’s shed antler regulations visit: https://wgfd.wyo.gov/News/New-shed-antler-boundaries-now-law.

“Responsible shed-antler hunting is a great way to enjoy public land. Many people search for antlers on foot or horseback,” said High Desert District Manager Tim Wakefield. “However, those who leave roads on all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) or other motorized vehicles cause a serious amount of damage each spring.”

Please report anyone driving cross country off existing roads, by contacting your local BLM Field Office. A vehicle description, license plate number, time, and location will help with travel regulations enforcement.

The location of road damage or impassable roads may be reported to the High Desert District Engineer Joe Cantrell at (307) 352-0256.