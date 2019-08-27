BLM High Desert District Warns Of High Fire Conditions

Rock Springs, Wyoming (August 27, 2019) – As summer progresses, so does fire season. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is committed to preventing and protecting our public lands from unscheduled fires. The High Desert District (HDD) is approaching Very High fire danger, and the presence of Red Flag warnings (low relative humidity and windy conditions coupled with dry vegetation) can lend to rapid fire spread when ignited.

Wyoming received above average moisture earlier this year, contributing to significant grass and forb growth. With the recent warm temperatures and lack of precipitation, the vegetation has cured and is now receptive to fire in the lower elevations. Continued hot and dry conditions will increase the fire danger indices, especially with the presence of wind.

It is important to be mindful of fuel conditions when recreating and working in and around

public land, especially this time of year. The majority of our local fires this year were started by humans.

This can be prevented by:

 When recreating, keep campfires small and in the fire ring. When you depart make sure

the fire is Completely OUT.

 When driving, stay on the pavement or dirt roads. Driving or parking off-road through

dry vegetation can ignite a wildfire. Off-highway vehicles must have a spark arrestor.

 When towing trailers, make sure your trailer is roadworthy. Blown tires or dragging

chains can throw sparks and easily ignite a roadside fire.

 When operating equipment, never operate equipment that produces sparks near dry

vegetation. Always have a cleared area around your workspace. The dimension of the

area should be increased if dry, windy conditions exist. Always have safety equipment

available, including fire extinguisher, shovels, etc…

 When burning debris, ensure burn barrels have a metal screen spark arrester. Contact

your local fire department for information on burning restrictions in your area.

Report all fires to 911 or Casper Dispatch at 1-800-295-9953. For more information about BLM Wyoming, please visit www.blm.gov/wyoming.

