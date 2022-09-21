BLM Kemmerer and Pinedale Field Offices plan campground winterization

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

KEMMERER, WYOMING — The Bureau of Land Management, Kemmerer and Pinedale Field Offices will winterize the water systems at the Fontenelle Creek Campground in Lincoln County, and Scab Creek Campground and Warren Bridge Campground in Sublette County during the last week of September.

No water will be available at these sites for the remainder of the season and campers should plan accordingly. Once the water is turned off for the season, no fees will be charged at these campgrounds.

Fontenelle Creek Campground will remain open while roads remain passable; the boat ramp and lake access will remain accessible throughout the winter.

Scab Creek and Warren Bridge campgrounds will be open through the end of October or until the first significant snowfall, whichever comes first.

For additional information, please contact the Kemmerer Field Office at 307-828-4500 for Fontenelle Creek Campground inquiries or the Pinedale Field Office at 307-367-5300 for Scab Creek and Warren Bridge Campgrounds inquiries.