BLM Kemmerer Field Office holds cleanup event for National Public Lands Day

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

KEMMERER, WYOMING — Help the Bureau of Land Management keep your public lands clean with a fun day of volunteer work on September 24, 2022.

Join the BLM Kemmerer Field Office for a National Public Lands Day cleanup event with the Bureau of Reclamation at Slate Creek and Weeping Rock Campgrounds on September 24 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Volunteer work includes trimming trees, picking up trash, fixing fence, and digging out and resetting fire rings.

Bring gloves if you have them and come dressed for the day’s outdoor conditions. No pre-registration is required. Anyone who wishes to join may meet at the Kemmerer Field Office, 430 N HWY 189, Kemmerer, Wyoming at 8:45 a.m. to caravan out, or meet at Slate Creek Campground off the Lincoln/Sweetwater Road CR311 near Fontenelle at 9:30 a.m.

If you have any questions, please contact the BLM Kemmerer Office at 307-828-4500.

Slate Creek and Weeping rock campgrounds are managed by the BLM under agreement with the Bureau of Reclamation for the enjoyment of local Wyoming residents and visitors alike. Located along the Green River, these sites provide visitors with free camping, river access, restrooms, and garbage collection.