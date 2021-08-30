BLM lifts fire restrictions in Southwest Wyoming

August 30, 2021 — Press Release

Fire restrictions are being lifted for all Bureau of Land Management (BLM) lands administered by the High Desert District in Sweetwater, Sublette, Lincoln, Fremont, Teton, and Uinta Counties as of today, Monday, August 30, 2021.

The BLM reminds residents that it is still important to practice wildfire safety when using public lands. Fire danger has lessened to the degree that fire restrictions can be rescinded.

BLM Fire Reminders

If building a campfire, select a location that is away from adjoining or overhanging flammable material, and ensure the ground beneath and around the fire is clear of all flammable materials. On windy days, fires avoid building fires if possible.

If you have a campfire, make sure it is fully extinguished before leaving the area. Douse fires with water and dirt, then stir with a shovel until it is completely cold to the touch.

If you are using a portable stove, make sure the area is clear of grasses and other fine fuels. Prevent stoves from tipping and starting a fire.

Never park a vehicle over dead grass; the catalytic converter can ignite the vegetation.

Fireworks and exploding targets are always prohibited on federally managed lands.