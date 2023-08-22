BLM looking for Saturday volunteers for picnic area spruce up

Photo submitted by the Bureau of Land Management

August 22, 2023 — The Bureau of Land Management Rock Springs Field Office will celebrate Saturday’s National Public Lands Day by improving the Three Patches Picnic Area. The event will take place between 8:30 and 2 p.m.

Individual volunteers of all ages, clubs, and organizations are invited to help restore the site by helping to repair the fence and resurface picnic tables. According to the BLM, volunteers should bring their own work attire, such as hats, long pants, and sturdy shoes. Gloves and safety glasses will be available, but volunteers can bring their own. Sunscreen and insect repellant are recommended. Water will be available.

In recognition of their contribution, volunteers will receive t-shirts and a ‘fee-free coupon’ in the mail following the event.

To reach the Three Patches Picnic Area, drive south on Highway 430 from Rock Springs. After four miles, a BLM ranger will direct volunteers onto County Road (CR) 27. Continue on CR 27 for 11 miles, at which point a sign will direct traffic left towards the Three Patches site.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of National Public Lands Day. In 1994, volunteers and government agencies created the day to encourage everyone to become stewards of public lands. In the past decade, over one million volunteers have donated almost five million hours, worth an estimated $133 million, to public lands. To learn more about how to join the effort, please visit www.neefusa.org or www.facebook.com/nationalpubliclandsday.