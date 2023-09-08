BLM opens comment period regarding the potential withholding of over 3 million acres

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

September 8, 2023 — The Draft Resource Management Plan/Draft Environmental Impact Statement for the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Rock Springs Field Office (RSFO), has been officially released and is now open for public comments. A public meeting is scheduled for Rock Springs on September 27, 2023. More information on that meeting below.

What is the Draft Resource Management Plan/Draft Environmental Impact Statement

The purpose of the Draft Resource Management Plan and Environmental Impact Statement (RMP/EIS) is “to provide analysis of potential management direction for important resource values and resource uses within the planning area and allocates the use of public lands for multiple uses. This draft EIS documents the comprehensive analysis of alternatives for the planning and management of public lands and resources administered by the RSFO.”

With that in mind, the RMP includes the potential management plan for over 3.6 million acres of BLM-administered surface land and 3.7 million acres of BLM-administered mineral estate portions of Lincoln, Sweetwater, Uinta, Sublette, and Fremont counties. The result of this will prohibit all recreational activities such as fishing, hunting, camping, or riding to take place. Along with that, the development of mines would also not be able to advance into those acres of land, obliterating economic development within the state.

The current RMP dates back to 1997, therefore pushing the BLM RSFO to establish a new plan. The projected 2023 RMP notes that it will focus on the management of public lands administered by the Rock Springs Field Office into the foreseeable future.

Alternatives Under Consideration

In total, four alternatives have been presented for public comment. The alternatives are as follows:

Alternative A : “Resources on lands administered by the BLM within the planning area are currently managed under the Green River RMP (1997) and Jack Morrow Hills Coordinated Activity Plan (CAP) (2004), as amended. Management under Alternative A represents a continuation of these management plans, which balances protection of resource values with the use and development of resources.”

: “Resources on lands administered by the BLM within the planning area are currently managed under the Green River RMP (1997) and Jack Morrow Hills Coordinated Activity Plan (CAP) (2004), as amended. Management under Alternative A represents a continuation of these management plans, which balances protection of resource values with the use and development of resources.” Alternative B (BLM Preferred Plan) : “Alternative B emphasizes conservation of resource values with constraints on resource uses. Relative to all alternatives, Alternative B conserves the most land area for physical, biological, and cultural resources. Alternative B emphasizes the improvement and protection of habitat for wildlife and sensitive plant and animal species, improvement of riparian areas, and implementation of management actions that improve water quality and enhance protection of cultural resources.”

: “Alternative B emphasizes conservation of resource values with constraints on resource uses. Relative to all alternatives, Alternative B conserves the most land area for physical, biological, and cultural resources. Alternative B emphasizes the improvement and protection of habitat for wildlife and sensitive plant and animal species, improvement of riparian areas, and implementation of management actions that improve water quality and enhance protection of cultural resources.” Alternative C : “Alternative C emphasizes resource uses (e.g., energy and mineral development and other commodity uses). Relative to all alternatives, Alternative C proposes the least restrictive management actions for energy and commodity development and the least protective management actions for physical, biological, and cultural resources while maintaining protections required by laws and regulations. Under this alternative, development and use of resources within the planning area would occur with intensive management of surface disturbing and disruptive activities.”

: “Alternative C emphasizes resource uses (e.g., energy and mineral development and other commodity uses). Relative to all alternatives, Alternative C proposes the least restrictive management actions for energy and commodity development and the least protective management actions for physical, biological, and cultural resources while maintaining protections required by laws and regulations. Under this alternative, development and use of resources within the planning area would occur with intensive management of surface disturbing and disruptive activities.” Alternative D: “Alternative D explores a management approach that is less restrictive for resource uses than Alternative B, while also having a greater conservation focus than Alternative C. This approach allows for opportunities to use and develop resources within the planning area while promoting environmental conservation.”

Public Comments and Written Comments

The Bureau of Land Management Rock Springs Field Office will be holding a public meeting on September 27, 2023, at their office located at 280 US-191, Rock Springs, Wyoming. This meeting will take place from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

In lieu of attending the public meeting, a comment form is available as well as a mailing address which is:

Project Manager, RSFO RMP BLM Rock Springs Field Office

280 Highway 191

North Rock Springs, WY 82901.

Notice: “Before including your address, phone number, email address, or other personal identifying information in your comment, be advised that your entire comment – including your personal identifying information – may be made publicly available at any time. While you can ask us in your comment to withhold your personal identifying information from public review, we cannot guarantee that we will be able to do so.”