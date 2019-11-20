BLM opens public scoping for Wyoming Pipeline Corridor Initiative

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (Nov. 20, 2019) — The Bureau of Land Management and the State of Wyoming are hosting a series of public meetings to answer questions and provide more information on the Wyoming Pipeline Corridor Initiative.

Advertisement

The meetings will be from 4:30–6:30 p.m. at the following locations across the state:

Cheyenne

Dec. 9, 2019

Laramie Community College

Centennial Room 130 in the Center for Conferences and Institutes building

1400 E. College Drive

Cheyenne, WY 82007

Casper

Dec. 10, 2019

BLM Casper Field Office

2987 Prospector Dr.

Casper, WY 82604

Thermopolis

Dec. 11, 2019

Big Horn Federal Savings Bank

643 Broadway St.

Thermopolis, WY 82443

**NOTE: no parking allowed in bank parking lot; please park nearby or in the Carquest lot.

Rock Springs

Dec. 12, 2019

Western Wyoming Community College

Room 3650A

2500 College Dr.

Rock Springs, WY 82901

The Wyoming Pipeline Corridor Initiative is a proposal from the State of Wyoming to designate almost 2,000 miles of pipeline corridors across private, state and BLM-managed lands in Wyoming. Approximately 1,150 miles of the proposed corridors are located on BLM-managed lands.

The project would designate a statewide pipeline corridor network for future development of pipelines associated with carbon capture, utilization and storage, as well as pipelines and facilities associated with enhanced oil recovery.

Advertisement

The project will not authorize any new pipelines or construction, but will amend several BLM Resource Management Plans across the state to make future analysis of project specific proposals more efficient.

Public scoping comments can be submitted at any of the public meetings or on the BLM’s WPCI ePlanning project webpage at https://go.usa.gov/xpCMr. Comments must be received by December 16, 2019.