BLM opens public scoping for Wyoming Pipeline Corridor Initiative

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (Nov. 20, 2019) — The Bureau of Land Management and the State of Wyoming are hosting a series of public meetings to answer questions and provide more information on the Wyoming Pipeline Corridor Initiative.
The meetings will be from 4:30–6:30 p.m. at the following locations across the state:
Cheyenne
Dec. 9, 2019
Laramie Community College
Centennial Room 130 in the Center for Conferences and Institutes building
1400 E. College Drive
Cheyenne, WY 82007
Casper
Dec. 10, 2019
BLM Casper Field Office
2987 Prospector Dr.
Casper, WY 82604
Thermopolis
Dec. 11, 2019
Big Horn Federal Savings Bank
643 Broadway St.
Thermopolis, WY 82443
**NOTE: no parking allowed in bank parking lot; please park nearby or in the Carquest lot.
Rock Springs
Dec. 12, 2019
Western Wyoming Community College
Room 3650A
2500 College Dr.
Rock Springs, WY 82901
The Wyoming Pipeline Corridor Initiative is a proposal from the State of Wyoming to designate almost 2,000 miles of pipeline corridors across private, state and BLM-managed lands in Wyoming. Approximately 1,150 miles of the proposed corridors are located on BLM-managed lands.
The project would designate a statewide pipeline corridor network for future development of pipelines associated with carbon capture, utilization and storage, as well as pipelines and facilities associated with enhanced oil recovery.
The project will not authorize any new pipelines or construction, but will amend several BLM Resource Management Plans across the state to make future analysis of project specific proposals more efficient.
Public scoping comments can be submitted at any of the public meetings or on the BLM’s WPCI ePlanning project webpage at https://go.usa.gov/xpCMr. Comments must be received by December 16, 2019.