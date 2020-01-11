BLM Pinedale Field Office proposes invasive vegetative management

PINEDALE, WYOMING (Jan. 11, 2020) — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Pinedale Field Office (PFO) is beginning a public scoping comment period to address invasive vegetation management within its administrative boundary.

The purpose of the proposed project is to reduce the establishment and spread of invasive vegetative species by allowing treatments on a landscape scale and providing specific management direction for treating invasive vegetative species within Wilderness Study Areas (WSA).

Preparation of an Environmental Assessment (EA) is planned using previous direction from Environmental Impact Statements and EAs to more specifically address lands managed by PFO. This EA will also analyze the potential effects of vegetation treatments within the Lake Mountain and Scab Creek WSAs.

The BLM is beginning a two-week public scoping period on Jan. 13, 2020 to solicit input on the issues, impacts, and potential alternatives which could be addressed in the Environmental Assessment documents. The scoping period will end Jan. 27, 2020. Comments about the proposed project can be emailed to [email protected] or mailed to: BLM Pinedale Field Office, Attn: Liz Dailey, Project Lead, PO Box 768, Pinedale, Wyoming 82941.