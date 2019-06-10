BLM Pinedale Field Offices Announces Availability Of EA For Comment

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Pinedale Field Office (PFO) has prepared an Environmental Assessment (EA) to determine the potential impacts of the New Fork River Habitat Restoration and Boat Access Project.

The BLM, in cooperation with the WGFD, is proposing a two-phase project that would improve watershed and water quality on approximately two miles of the New Fork River. Beginning in late summer of 2019 Phase I would enhance instream and riparian habitat conditions for aquatic and terrestrial wildlife for about 0.75 miles upstream, and improve facilities for recreationists. Phase II would begin implementation in the late summer of 2020 and would continue the habitat enhancements through the remaining 1.25 miles of river upstream of the boat ramp facilities as funding is made available.

The proposed project site is located off County Road 23-106, approximately 20 miles from Pinedale, WY and approximately 10 miles south from Boulder, Wyoming, Sixth Principal Meridian, T. 31 N., R. 109 W., sec. 11, 12; and T. 31 N., R. 108 W., sec. 7.

The EA is available for review at https://go.usa.gov/xmGnj. The BLM PFO will accept comments on the EA for 14 days, from June 10 through June 24, 2019. You may submit your comments in writing to the BLM Pinedale Field Office, PO Box 768, Pinedale WY 82941, or via email at [email protected]. Note that the email address is formatted with underscores between words: blm_wy_pinedale_wymail. Please reference “New Fork River Project” in the subject line of your email message.