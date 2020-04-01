BLM postpones April, May wild horse adoption

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 1, 2020) — The Bureau of Land Management has released the following statement regarding April and May wild horse adoptions:

“In support of national and state efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, the upcoming wild horse adoption at the Rock Springs Wild Horse Facility scheduled for April 24-25 is postponed. The corrals are currently closed and are not accepting appointments at this time to ensure maximum safety for our visitors and employees.

The adoptions scheduled in early May in Powell and the Wyoming Honor Farm on May 15-16 are also postponed. Events will be rescheduled this summer at various locations including Rock Springs, Powell, the Steve Mantle Training Facility and Cheyenne Frontier Days.

For the latest information and updates on wild horse events, please follow BLM Wyoming on Facebook and Twitter or visit www.blm.gov/programs/wild-horse-and-burro.

We are monitoring the COVID-19 situation closely, and we will make any necessary changes should the need arise. Thank you for your understanding.”