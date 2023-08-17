BLM prepares Resource Management Plan, Environmental Impact Statement for Rock Springs area

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Today, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has prepared a Draft Resource Management Plan Revision and Draft Environmental Impact Statement for the Rock Springs Field Office (RSFO) planning area. This announcement initiates a 90-day comment period, allowing stakeholders and the public to provide input on the draft document. The RMP documents are available for public review on our ePlanning site at https://eplanning.blm.gov/eplanning-ui/project/13853/510. The comment period will open tomorrow, Aug. 18, 2023.

The purpose of the land use plan is to establish guidance, objectives, policies, and management actions for public lands administered by the RSFO. The plan is comprehensive and will resolve and address issues within the RSFO jurisdictional boundaries which are identified through agency, interagency, and public scoping efforts. The BLM strives for a balance of opportunities to use and develop BLM-administered resources within the planning area while promoting environmental conservation.

BLM Wyoming will host multiple public meetings and/or virtual meetings on the Rock Springs Draft RMP and EIS during the public comment period in the following Wyoming cities: Rock Springs, Lyman, and Big Piney. The specific dates, times, and locations of these public meetings will be announced through public notices, press releases, official social media announcements, and mailings.

After the press release from the BLM came out, Governor Gordon announced his frustration with the BLM’s long-awaited draft for the Rock Springs Resource Management Plan Revision.

In his press release, he states, “The BLM Rock Springs Field Office began revising its 1997 Green River RMP in 2010, and the process has experienced significant delays ever since. With its Notice of Availability published on Thursday, August 17, the BLM announced that over 1.8 million acres, half of the 3.6 million acres of surface land managed by the Rock Springs Field Office, is proposed to be given special designation as Areas of Critical Environmental Concern, or ACECs.”

“Upon first glance, I am extremely disappointed, yet not surprised, by the redirection this Administration is taking with this draft. Over a decade’s worth of work from Wyoming’s cooperating agencies, local stakeholders, and impacted industries seems to have fallen on the deaf ears of the federal BLM and its imperious agenda. I know I am not alone in my desire to review this draft with a fine-tooth comb. I will protect the interests of the State of Wyoming and make sure they pay attention to the good work being done at the state and local level as we move ahead.”