BLM Project West public comment virtual meeting occurring today

March 20, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Kemmerer Field Office is seeking public comment on an environmental assessment to analyze resource concerns associated with right-of-way applications associated with Project West. The associated right-of-way applications will affect lands located in Sweetwater County, Wyoming.

A virtual public meetings will be held on today at 3:00 P.M. Interested parties can join the meeting at https://blm.zoomgov.com/j/1617465819?pwd=aGtoTUs2MzhiRWJ1NHNzbEROUnNZZz09. The 30-day public scoping period will begin after the meeting and end April 19. Additional project information is posted on the BLM’s ePlanning website at: EplanningUi (blm.gov).

Comments may be submitted electronically through the BLM’s ePlanning website linked above or by mail to the Bureau of Land Management Kemmerer Field Office, Attn: Kelly Lamborn, 430 North Highway, Kemmerer, WY 83101

All comments, including personal identifying information, may be made publicly available at any time. While those commenting may ask that their identifying information be withheld from public review, the BLM cannot guarantee that they will be able to do so. For more information, contact Kelly Lamborn at 307-828-4505 or [email protected].

History

In October 2022, WE Soda Ltd., a British-based Ciner Resources company subsidiary, announced plans to build a new soda ash production project southwest of Green River, Project West. First reports stated that the project would have the potential to produce 3 million tons a year to start.