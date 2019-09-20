BLM Raised $8.3 Million Tuesday And Wednesday In Oil And Gas Lease Sale

Cheyenne, WY (9/20/19) – According to a story on the BLM Wyoming web site, the Bureau of Land Management Wyoming raised $8.3 million in its September 17-18, 2019, quarterly oil and gas lease sale. The BLM received bids on 175 parcels totaling about 264,000 acres.

The following is from the web site article; The BLM reviewed 224 parcels nominated for the sale and ultimately offered 210, totaling about 320,511 acres. We deleted or deferred 12 whole parcels and parts of 14 others because of resource conflicts.

Leasing is the first step in the process to develop federal oil and gas resources, and it does not authorize drilling. At this stage, the BLM applies standard terms and conditions and appropriate stipulations to each lease to protect other resources in the area. Before authorizing development on a lease, the BLM must approve a separate drilling permit based on further analysis of detailed site-specific plans and conditions.

To learn more about the sale and associated review process, visit our ePlanning website at https://go.usa.gov/xEdur. We will post a detailed results summary on the web within the coming week.