BLM Rawlins seeks public input on drilling application at Monument Lake

RAWLINS, WYOMING (April 14, 2020) — Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) Rawlins Field Office (RFO) is asking for public input regarding a recent Application for Permit to Drill (APD) on public land in the Monument Lake area.

The proposed project consists of the construction of one multi-well pad, an access road, a buried natural gas pipeline, water transport, three temporary surface water supply lines, and the drilling and production of two horizontal natural gas wells.

The proposed wells would be drilled as new wells from fee surface into federal mineral ownership.

The access road, pipeline and surface water lines are proposed to be constructed on federal and fee surface about 45 miles northwest of Rawlins.

The project area and surface disturbance would be roughly 23 acres, with 3 acres on BLM managed lands. Project application details are available for public review at https://go.usa.gov/xvjbV.

The 15-day public comment period is April 14 to April 29. Comments may be submitted by any of the following methods during that time:

E-mail: [email protected]

Fax: 307-328-4224

Mail: BLM Rawlins Field Office

Attn: Michael Korp, Project Lead

PO Box 2407

Rawlins, Wyoming 82301

Please be advised that when you include your address, phone number, email address or other personal information in your comments, your entire comment, including your personal information, may be publicly available at any time.

While you may request that we withhold your personal information from public review, we cannot guarantee we will be able to do so.

For more information, contact Michael Korp at 307-328-4257.