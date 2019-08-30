BLM Rawlins Volunteers, Cooperators Clean Roadside

Rawlins, Wyoming – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Rawlins Field Office, Operators and Cooperators teamed up during a trash clean-up day in the Wamsutter area on July 10.

The event was a result of the Implementation Group meeting in April, when the concerning amount of trash along the roads in the Wamsutter area was discussed. The group agreed that a cooperative effort would have the largest impact.

“The project reflected our (BLM) great partnership with industry, Wyoming Game and Fish (WGFD) and Sweetwater County personnel working together as a team to resolve problems identified by the CD-C Implementation Group,” said Mary Read, project coordinator for BLM Rawlins.

A total of 77 volunteers cleaned-up 288 miles of roadside, resulting in 41 truckloads of trash being delivered to the landfill. The Sweetwater County Solid Waste District #2 board voted to waive the trash fees for all non-hazardous waste debris to be disposed of in the Wamsutter landfill during the clean-up day.

According to Read, the clean-up resulted in many miles of improved conditions in the environment within the natural gas field.

Participants included Anadarko E&P Onshore, LLC; BLM-Rawlins Field Office; BP America Production Company; HRM Resources, LLC; Southland Royalty Company, LLC; Sweetwater County; Williams Production RMT Company; and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.

Interstate 80 and State Highway 789 were not included in this clean-up.

