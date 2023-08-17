BLM releases Greater Little Mountain Area draft resource management plan

Greater Little Mountain Area

August 17, 2023 — Today, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) released its draft resource management plan for the Rock Springs Field Office in regard to the Greater Little Mountain Area (GLMA). The GLMA, located in Sweetwater County, is a desert region of over 522,000 acres and is considered one of Wyoming’s most popular hunting and fishing areas.

The two-volume, 1,350-page Rock Springs Office draft can be found here; Volume One and Volume Two.

In 2008, the Greater Little Mountain Coalition was established to protect the area. According to their website, the coalition was convened to organize sportsmen and women, members of local businesses, union members, and concerned citizens- – who want to see the Greater Little Mountain Area’s rugged landscape — continue to support abundant wildlife populations, sensitive species, and provide ample recreation opportunities. As one of Sweetwater County and Wyoming’s most popular hunting, fishing, recreation and wildlife viewing areas, the Greater Little Mountain Coalition supports responsible energy development in the Little Mountain area. This approach dictates that critical habitat areas be set aside from energy development while other areas be carefully developed so that the great fish and wildlife heritage of the region is preserved.

Today, Mulley Fanatic Foundation President/CEO Josh Coursey released a statement regarding the BLM draft: “After more than a decade of nonpartisan collaboration among stakeholders, the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) Rock Springs Field Office took a critical step forward today by releasing a draft management plan that includes key protections for the Greater Little Mountain Area. Local groups put in years of work to get to this point, and we appreciate that our efforts were recognized. This proposal couldn’t have come at a more crucial time, as our big game herds are suffering due to an unusually harsh winter and development that continues to encroach on their most sensitive habitats. The BLM must include these protections for Greater Little Mountain in its final plan. When it comes to Greater Little Mountain and the rest of Wyoming’s critical wildlife habitat, everyone agrees that conservation is important. Ensuring that future hunters and anglers can enjoy the same opportunities that we do today must be the priority.”

In a press release, Coursey wrote, The plan aligns with local stakeholders’ proposal to protect Greater Little Mountain that received letters of support from the City of Green River, the City of Rock Springs, and Sweetwater County Commission. Governor Gordon, along with both of his predecessors, governors Mead and Freudenthal, has also supported taking action to conserve fish and wildlife species and to enhance hunting and fishing opportunities in GLM. Notably, the State of Wyoming, along with BLM, conservation organizations, and private individuals, have invested millions of dollars on habitat improvement projects in GLM.