BLM Releases New Fork River Habitat Environmental Assessment

Pinedale, Wyoming — The Bureau of Land Management Pinedale Field Office recently completed an Environmental Assessment, Finding of No Significant Impact, and Decision Record for the New Fork River Habitat Restoration and Boat Access Project.

The EA was signed and released to the public on Sept. 4.

The BLM, in cooperation with the Wyoming Game and Fish Department, is proposing a two-phase project that will improve watershed and water quality on approximately two miles of the New Fork River. This endeavor supports the Department’s priority of conservation stewardship and will improve recreation opportunities there.

Beginning in late summer of 2019, Phase I will enhance instream and riparian habitat conditions for aquatic and terrestrial wildlife for about 0.75 miles upstream, and improve facilities for recreationists.

Phase II will begin implementation in summer of 2020, and will continue the habitat enhancements through the remaining 1.25 miles of river upstream of the boat ramp facilities as funding is made available.

The EA documents can be found on the BLM ePlanning site (https://eplanning.blm.gov). Here is the shortened link: https://go.usa.gov/xV85n for your convenience.

The project site is located off County Road 23-106, approximately 20 miles from Pinedale and 10 miles south of Boulder.

For more information about the New Fork River Habitat Restoration and Boat Access project, contact Luke Schultz, WGFD Habitat Biologist, at 307-367-4353 or [email protected], or Alex Gardiner, BLM Fisheries Biologist, at 307-828-4537 or [email protected].

For more information about BLM Wyoming, please visit www.blm.gov/wyoming.