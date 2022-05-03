BLM Rock Springs temporarily closes Steamboat Mountain Area to motorized vehicles

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Bureau of Land Management Rock Springs Field Office is temporarily closing the Steamboat Mountain area northeast of Rock Springs, Wyoming to motorized vehicles. The closure lasts from May 10 to July 1 to protect sensitive elk calving and deer fawning areas, as indicated in the Green River Resource Management Plan.

Signs will be posted to notify the public of the temporary closure. BLM law enforcement rangers and other employees will also patrol the area to inform the public and enforce the seasonal vehicle restriction.

The annual closure takes effect each spring but does not affect access to private or state lands. The closure includes both sides of Steamboat Rim as well as the Johnson, La Fonte and Box canyons. These locations are protected from motorized vehicle access to improve calving and fawning success which helps produce healthy big game populations.

BLM Supervisory Wildlife Biologist Mark Snyder appreciates the public’s continued cooperation. “We’ve had tremendous support over the years and are thankful that people are respecting the closures.”

A map of the protected area is available at the Rock Springs Field Office, 280 Highway 191 N., Rock Springs.

For more information, please contact Mark Snyder at 307-352-0368.