BLM Rock Springs Wild Horse Holding Facility To Be Closed Temporarily

Rock Springs, WY (10/1/19) – The BLM’s Rock Springs Wild Horse Holding Facility will be temporarily closed beginning Oct. 14, 2019.

According to an announcement by the Bureau of Land Management, High Desert District, the closure is in support of the wild horse gather operations in the “Fifteenmile” Herd Management Area in Worland.

The gathered horses transported to the BLM Rock Springs facility will need time to acclimate and receive veterinary evaluation and care. The herd health checks will help accomplish a healthy herd environment for the horses.

After acclimating to their new environment at the facility, the horses will be branded, vaccinated and wormed in preparation for adoption events in 2020.

During the closure, no public tours or adoptions will be conducted at the facility, however, the public viewing kiosk at the nearby overlook will remain open.

Call the BLM Rock Springs office at (307) 352-0284 with any questions.