BLM seeking input on proposed Sweetwater County Jackalope Wind Project

March 15, 2024 — BLM Press Release

The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public input to inform development of an environmental impact statement for the proposed Jackalope Wind Energy Project in Sweetwater County. The project would include approximately 213 wind turbine generators and associated infrastructure, which would generate up to 600 megawatts of clean electricity — enough to power roughly 250,000 homes, according to the EPA Calculator.

Jackalope Wind, LLC, a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, proposes to construct the commercial wind energy project on 293,100 acres of public and private lands, including approximately 166,100 acres of public lands managed by the BLM, and state lands managed by the Wyoming Office of State Lands and Investment.

A Notice of Intent will publish in tomorrow’s (Saturday) Federal Register and begin a 30-day public scoping period. Comments may be submitted by April 17, 2024, online via the “Participate Now” option at the BLM National NEPA Register or delivered to BLM Rock Springs Field Office, Attn: Jackalope Wind Energy Project Team, 280 Highway 191 North, Rock Springs, WY 82901-3447.

The BLM has scheduled public scoping meetings to share information and gather public input at the following locations:

Tuesday, April 2, 2024 –4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Jeffrey Memorial Community Center, 315 W Pine St, Rawlins, WY 82301

Wednesday, April 3, 2024 – 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Holiday Inn Rock Springs, 1675 Sunset Dr, Rock Springs, WY 82901

For more information, please visit the BLM National NEPA Register. For questions, contact BLM Rock Springs Field Manager Kimberlee Foster at (307) 352-0201 or [email protected].